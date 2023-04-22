Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $203.85 Million Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,468,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616,911 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $203,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2,726.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1,975.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

TFI opened at $46.40 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

