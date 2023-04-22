Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $159.14 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,626,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470,565 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $159,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $36.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 130.61 and a beta of 0.54.
Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
