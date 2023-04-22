Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $159.14 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,626,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470,565 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $159,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $36.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 130.61 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCOM. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. CLSA raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

