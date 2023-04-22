Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $121.11 Million Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,989,747 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 735,426 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.04% of Lyft worth $121,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,839,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 54.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,011,998 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $52,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 758.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,527,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,957,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lyft Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lyft from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.44 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 38.69% and a negative return on equity of 112.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

