Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $111.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $111,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EZU opened at $46.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

