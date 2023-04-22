Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 322,303 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,755,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322,303 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 9.06% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $185,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $39.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

