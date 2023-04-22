Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 721,686 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,647,189 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 721,686 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $328,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBVA. Societe Generale cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.25. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3333 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

