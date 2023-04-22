First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYC. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FYC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.84. 7,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,365. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.19. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

