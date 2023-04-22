Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

FWAC stock remained flat at $10.24 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,519. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.26.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,451,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after buying an additional 690,771 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 584,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 437,254 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,684.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 44,499 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $1,294,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $4,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

