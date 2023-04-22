FCF Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,461,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SPG opened at $110.66 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

