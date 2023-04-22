FCF Advisors LLC Has $543,000 Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $187.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.79.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

