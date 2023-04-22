FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 68 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,012,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,782,000 after buying an additional 528,712 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,241,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,294,000 after buying an additional 358,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,367,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on WTW shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.77.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $241.26 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

