European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $843.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 843 ($10.43) and traded as low as GBX 841.44 ($10.41). European Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 843 ($10.43), with a volume of 176,142 shares trading hands.
European Opportunities Trust Trading Down 2.4 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 843 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 843. The company has a market capitalization of £886.70 million and a P/E ratio of -12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.
About European Opportunities Trust
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
