ETHPoW Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $331.04 Million (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One ETHPoW coin can now be purchased for $3.07 or 0.00011110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ETHPoW has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. ETHPoW has a market cap of $331.04 million and $9.48 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ETHPoW Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 2.99154699 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $11,429,392.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars.

