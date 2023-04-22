Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,861,697,000 after buying an additional 598,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,625,000 after acquiring an additional 162,854 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,134 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,194,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,303,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,492,000 after purchasing an additional 406,431 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

MRVL opened at $39.02 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $63.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,691 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

