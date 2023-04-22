ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.02

Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and traded as low as $2.68. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 10,189 shares traded.

ESSA Pharma Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ESSA Pharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 440.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 62,558 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 36.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth about $657,000.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

