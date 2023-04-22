ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.02

Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and traded as low as $2.68. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 10,189 shares traded.
ESSA Pharma Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Pharma
About ESSA Pharma
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESSA Pharma (EPIX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.