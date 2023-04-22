Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increases Stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,128 shares during the period. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.5% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.99% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $24,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after buying an additional 2,520,355 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,472,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $37,411,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,282,000 after purchasing an additional 630,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

AMLX stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.05. 919,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,954. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $1,116,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 862,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,489,849.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $1,116,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 862,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,489,849.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 54,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $1,740,962.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,046.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 608,588 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,283 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

