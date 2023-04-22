Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $8.31 Million Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.78% of PDF Solutions worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 60.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in PDF Solutions by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PDF Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PDF Solutions

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $455,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,579.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $455,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,579.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $496,154.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,588 shares in the company, valued at $618,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,883 shares of company stock worth $1,634,112 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.09. 82,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,006. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $43.25.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PDFS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

