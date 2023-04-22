Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $20 Million Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,727 shares during the quarter. Reata Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.44% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $20,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 143,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,677,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,709,000 after purchasing an additional 335,724 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $45,502,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,512,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RETA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,670. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $101.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.54.

In other news, SVP Samina Khan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $2,122,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 820 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $71,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Samina Khan sold 25,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $2,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,468 shares of company stock worth $9,704,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

