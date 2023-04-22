Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $18.01 Million Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,620 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.87% of AtriCure worth $18,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter worth $481,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 3.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 192,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AtriCure by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,048,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,474 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AtriCure by 19.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 24.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 72,078 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

AtriCure Price Performance

AtriCure stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.95. 192,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,028. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $59.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.72.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.90 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

