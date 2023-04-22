Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $16.70 Million Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,048,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,011 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACAD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.40 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $21.87.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $26,440.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 1,751 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $31,798.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $26,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $384,569. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.