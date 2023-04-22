Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Grows Holdings in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,464 shares during the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts accounts for about 1.3% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $21,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 4.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 35.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 24.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Insider Activity at Treace Medical Concepts

In related news, Director F Barry Bays sold 49,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $1,313,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,468,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director F Barry Bays sold 49,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $1,313,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,468,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,199,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,031,787.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,790 shares of company stock worth $10,231,857 in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

NASDAQ:TMCI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.51. 337,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,970. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -34.43 and a beta of -0.01. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 54.51% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. Research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.