Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,012 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $19,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.99. 618,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,117. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $19.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

