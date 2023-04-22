Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 3,560 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRDO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 712.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $692,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,328,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,984,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $223,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 543,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,723,591. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $692,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,328,602 shares in the company, valued at $195,984,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

CRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

NASDAQ:CRDO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.58. 812,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,902. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

