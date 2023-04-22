Ellevest Inc. Sells 9,933 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,933 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.7% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ellevest Inc. owned about 0.67% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $44,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,143,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,856,000 after acquiring an additional 323,621 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,893,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,683,000 after acquiring an additional 55,314 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,251,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,526,000 after buying an additional 32,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,664,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,460,000 after buying an additional 276,206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.88. The company had a trading volume of 405,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,411. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.82.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

