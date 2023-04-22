Ellevest Inc. Has $919,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.49. 6,543,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,106,269. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average is $72.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

