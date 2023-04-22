Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

LLY stock opened at $385.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $386.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.43. The company has a market capitalization of $366.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

