EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Trims Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor accounts for 1.4% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $486.68 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $488.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $434.74 and a 200 day moving average of $399.22.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.08.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

