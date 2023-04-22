EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Raises Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up approximately 1.2% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in IQVIA by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

IQV stock opened at $202.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.65.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

