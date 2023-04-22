EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $3.02 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $121.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.17. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSM. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading

