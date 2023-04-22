EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $2 Million Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYTK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.21.

Insider Activity

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $499,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,458 shares in the company, valued at $14,796,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $499,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,458 shares in the company, valued at $14,796,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,238 shares of company stock worth $2,552,589 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

