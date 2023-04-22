EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Doximity by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after buying an additional 65,196 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Doximity by 417.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 53.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after acquiring an additional 716,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $48.08.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.20 million. Doximity had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

