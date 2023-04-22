EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $2.36 Million Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Roblox by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 125.4% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

Roblox stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,087,127.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 712,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,961,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,087,127.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,961,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,235,904.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631,047 shares of company stock valued at $24,120,328 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

