EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Grows Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 68.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ares Management by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $684,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARES. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

In other Ares Management news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ares Management news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,139,116 shares of company stock worth $37,723,951 and have sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average is $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 362.35%.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

