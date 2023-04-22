EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Boosts Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned approximately 0.06% of Onto Innovation worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ONTO. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $82.71 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $89.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.05.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.22%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

