eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,671 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in eBay by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in eBay by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 6,596 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.11 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.63.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

