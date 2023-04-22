EAC Price Tops $0.0110 on Top Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 63.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. EAC has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $30.92 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00314653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012641 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000771 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000752 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03000496 USD and is up 72.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $671.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

