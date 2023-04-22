Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.63.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

