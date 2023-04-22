Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,122 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.75. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

