Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 6,958 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $48.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

