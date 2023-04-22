Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Invests $144,000 in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. CFO4Life L.P. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,986,000.

NuScale Power Stock Down 0.7 %

SMR stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. NuScale Power Co. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In related news, Treasurer Rudy Murgo sold 20,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $218,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 7,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,624.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dale Atkinson sold 50,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $529,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,537.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Rudy Murgo sold 20,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $218,784.44. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,624.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,537 shares of company stock worth $1,939,475 in the last three months.

NuScale Power Profile

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

