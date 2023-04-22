Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $453,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,874 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC increased their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NKE opened at $125.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.12. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $192.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.