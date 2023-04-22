Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 109 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after buying an additional 1,108,104 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after purchasing an additional 800,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $123.03 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day moving average of $119.10.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.5906 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.12.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.