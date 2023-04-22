Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $218.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

