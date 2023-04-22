Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Invests $773,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,855 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000. Coinbase Global accounts for approximately 0.6% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 48,798 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,860,503.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,520 and have sold 156,632 shares valued at $10,456,432. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.73.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

