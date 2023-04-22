Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 56,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 23,193 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,529,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average of $74.38. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $82.79.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

