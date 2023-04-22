Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 745,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Diana Shipping Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DSX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 356,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,356. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $413.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 41.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.89%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $40,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Stories

