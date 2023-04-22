Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 745,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Diana Shipping Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE DSX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 356,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,356. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $413.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 41.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $40,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.
About Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
