Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Holdings Raised by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,518 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,545 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $11,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after acquiring an additional 584,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,487,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 268,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.05.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $141.09 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

