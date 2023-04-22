Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,407,355 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,018 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Devon Energy worth $271,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 116,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

DVN opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

