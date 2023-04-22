Dero (DERO) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week

Dero (DERO) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Dero has a market capitalization of $105.01 million and $304,130.15 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $7.79 or 0.00028192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,635.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00314753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012651 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.90 or 0.00564123 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00073172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.18 or 0.00442132 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,477,945 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

