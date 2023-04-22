Decred Reaches Market Cap of $286.09 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Decred has a market capitalization of $286.09 million and $1.55 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $19.21 or 0.00069126 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,895,944 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

